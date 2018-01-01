Welcome to Atlantic Coast
Outside of Patagonia, Argentina's beaches often get an undeserved bad rap. Yet, as a rule, the sand is wide, clean and often rolling with picturesque dunes. There's some terrific surf here and the cold water is pleasant in the summertime, which is why each January and February the beaches attract droves from all across the country.
To avoid the summertime crush visit in the shoulder months of December and March, when the weather is still warm enough to enjoy the beaches and their activities, and the surf is pumping. In the dead of winter, the coastal towns feel abandoned, and the gray weather is depressing. Mar del Plata is an exception – the coast’s largest city is a buzzing cultural capital, with plenty to do year-round.