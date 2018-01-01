Welcome to Bulawayo
The city dates back to pre-colonial days, when it was founded in the 1840s by the Ndebele king, Lobengula Khumalo. Nearly half a century later it was invaded by the British South Africa Company during the Matabele War, and colonised by Cecil Rhodes in 1894. The grand colonial architecture that stands today soon followed, and Bulawayo's claim to fame is that it had electric lighting (switched on in 1897) before London did! The population today remains majority Ndebele.
7-Day Small Group Kruger and Victoria Falls Safari from Johannesburg
Day 1: Johannesburg - Hazyview - Kruger National Park (D)Depart Johannesburg and drive through Mpumalanga province. Stop at the Blyde River Canyon to view Three Rondavels rock formations. After lunch you continue to your accommodation, set in attractive gardens situated an hour or so drive from Kruger National Park. Overnight: Nsele LodgeDay 2: Hazyview - Kruger National Park (B/D)Board the 4x4 game viewing vehicles for a day in Kruger National Park. The park is home to over 505 species of birds and 148 species of mammals as well as good numbers of reptiles and abundant flora. Game drive morning and afternoon with a break during the middle of the day to enjoy the peace of the rest camp and wait out the hottest part of the day (when wildlife is usually less active). Return to your accommodation for dinner and overnight. Overnight: Nsele LodgeDay 3: Kruger National Park - Polokwane (B/D)Leave the Kruger area and travel across undulating country-side to the northern town of Polokwane. Arriving in Polokwane, you enter the nearby Game Reserve and set out on foot to explore (sensible footwear recommended). Being on foot may allow you closer views of some of the gentler animals of the reserve. Overnight: Boma in the bush or similar Day 4: Polokwane - Bulawayo, Zimbabwe (B/D)This morning you make your way across the north of South Africa to the border where you cross into Zimbabwe. After border formalities at the bustling and busy Beitbridge, you continue on to Bulawayo. Free time to explore. Overnight: Travellers Guest House or similar Day 5: Bulawayo - Matobo National Park (B/D)Meet your guides for your visit and game drive into Matobo. Situated a short distance outside of Bulawayo, the wind-sculptured Matobo Hills are the site of numerous Bushman paintings. The reserve has the largest concentration of Black and White Rhino in Africa.Accommodation: Travellers Guest House or similar (Twin share cabins with en-suite facilities)Day 6: Bulawayo - Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe (B/D)Departing Bulawayo, you continue north to Victoria Falls, arriving early afternoon. The Victoria Falls themselves are only a short walk and the town has a variety of markets, shops, cafes within easy distance. Later you visit the Victoria Falls National Park itself.End with a sunset cruise on the Zambezi River.Accommodation: Sprayview Hotel or similar (Twin share cabins with en-suite facilities)Day 7: Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe (B)Tour ends after breakfast. Please Note: Each small group tour has a Safari Pass which is paid to your tour leader in Africa at $620 per person
Day 1 Arrival back in Victoria Falls Over night take day slowly and refresh Day 2 08:00am - Guided Tour of Falls 10:00am - Helicopter flight 15 minutes 12:00am - Lunch at Look out cafe Shopping open market Optional activities 07:00pm - Boma Dinner included on tour Day - 3 Drive 224 km early checkout to Hwange National Park 2hour 30 minutes drive Check in noon and afternoon game drive in the park Overnight at lodge on BB Day 4 06:00am game drive and 4:00pm game drive to sunset sometimes combined to all full day out from 06:00am -6:00 back at lodge Overnight at lodge on BB Day 5 Drive from Hwange to Bulawayo 2 hour 45 minutes drive , check out early morning after breakfast. Check in Bulawayo and 2 hours refresh 3:00pm Museum and City tour 7:00pm 24/7 African meal and braai included on tour Day 6 Early drive after Breakfast to Matopo Check in at Lodge and refresh 2 hours 11:00 - Day out to the park and curves and have lunch on hills , mountain hikings, Cecil Rhodes grave Day 7 Early morning hikings and optiona Rhino game drive 10h00 - drive out to Masvingo Check in around 3:00pm in a lodge closer to the park. Overnight on BB accomodation Day 8 Morning breakfast then to the park for Great Zimbabwe ruins and many more 12:00 Break out for lunch at lodge 03:00pm out for more hikings in the park and a Sunset on dam walls with wine chill Overnight accomodation on BB Day 9 Drive after breakfast to Gweru Antelope park Check in noon and enjoy wildlife and birding Optional activities Overnight on BB Day 10 Drive 3hours to Nyanga Check in noon and enjoy birding and around wildlife Day 11 Early morning Nyanga mountain hikings, Ziwa Museum, 3:00pm - Mutarazzi and Pungwe falls 07:00pm - Back lodge Day 12 Drive and catch a flight in Harare out Trip end bid farewell
5 DAY Hwange Matopo Mobile SafariDAY 1Arrival at Victoria Falls airportMeet and greet by team, guide and driverDrive 2 hour 30 minutes to Hwange National ParkArrival refresh and prepare for the evening dinner under the starsOvernight in the Camp or LodgeDay 2 Early morning game drive adjoined with lunch and afternoon game drive.Full Day out in the bush Birding and flowers enthusiasts a good time for them Back at lodge or Camp at 17h00Refresh and get prepared for DinnerOver nightDay 3Early morning game drive Back and do breakfast then depart to Matopo3 hour drive via Bulawayo Museum visit in Bulawayo and adjoin to Matopo check inArrival at Matopo main gate Check in to the lodge or Camping Sunset circular Tour to nearby curves and hikingsBack at lodgeDinner is served Overnight at Matopo National ParkDay 4Breakfast is served Depart for the Full Day TourCurves and Rock paintings mountain hikingsLunch in the bush and refreshmentsCecil John Rhodes grave and the World viewBack at lodge for the evening and refreshDinner is servedOvernight at MatopoDay 5Early morning game drive optional with Mountain hiking to curvesBreakfast Depart back to Victoria Falls via Bulawayo and Hwange Painted dogs refresh stop - optionalBack Victoria Falls after mid dayCheck in at a lodge for your trip extension at leisure own account reservation.Tour End
Your 12 day adventure begins with your arrival for 2 nights stay in Johannesburg, where you’ll be met by your tour guide and driver. You will be whisked away to your hotel for orientation and relaxation before you start your epic tour the next day. Your day starts off with a 4 hour bike tour around the streets of Soweto, where you’ll see where Nelson Mandela used to live. After the bike tour lunch is served before you leave for a 4 hour inner city walking tour focusing on the architecture and museums of Pretoria. You will catch a flight from Johannesburg to Victoria Falls where you'll be staying for 3 days. In the afternoon you will set off on a 2 hour sunset cruise on the River Zambezi for a chance to see elephants, hippos and crocodiles. Day 4 starts with a tour around the Victoria Falls to view one of the Seven Wonders of the Natural World. The rest of the afternoon you are free to explore before you are picked up from the hotel at 8pm for dinner at the boma, a unique African buffet dinner listening to traditional music. The next day is an early departure for Chobe National Park in Botswana, home to one of the largest concentration of elephants and lions. Lunch is provided at a local restaurant before a cruise on the Chobe River before returning to the hotel. You'll leave very early on a 6 hour road trip to Bulawayo, where you will check into a 3 star hotel for 2 nights. You’ll be given some free time to relax at the hotel and an opportunity to explore the city on your own. Day 7 begins with a 4 hour inner city tour which includes a walk to the City Hall, the National Gallery, Cecil John Rhodes's Business Empire HQ, the public execution tree where the rebellion fighters were being executed during the 1896 uprising. The tour includes a stop at the Makhokhoba Market, the largest and oldest herbal market in Southern Africa. Proceed to King Mzilikazi Memorial Circle to see the production of wonderful handmade crafts and pottery heading to Amakhosi Cultural Center where you can try playing Mbira and Ndowi before heading back to the hotel. Day 8, is a day tour at Matopos National Park, the oldest park in Zimbabwe just outside Bulawayo where you can visit Cecil John Rhodes Grave, view the cave paintings and the National Park to see White Rhino’s. After Matopos, you will head to Phomolo Lodge a private game reserve for lunch before returning to your hotel. You depart for Antelope Park for a 2 nights stay where you can engage in various optional activities that enable you to learn more about the animals that live there. You will then leave for Masvingo for 1 night to where you will check into Norma Jean's, a 3 star lodge. After settling in, you will head to Great Zimbabwe for a guided tour before returning to the hotel. The tour concludes on Day 12 where you will be driven to Harare.