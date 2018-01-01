12-Day Motherland Tour Including South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana from Johannesburg

Your 12 day adventure begins with your arrival for 2 nights stay in Johannesburg, where you’ll be met by your tour guide and driver. You will be whisked away to your hotel for orientation and relaxation before you start your epic tour the next day. Your day starts off with a 4 hour bike tour around the streets of Soweto, where you’ll see where Nelson Mandela used to live. After the bike tour lunch is served before you leave for a 4 hour inner city walking tour focusing on the architecture and museums of Pretoria. You will catch a flight from Johannesburg to Victoria Falls where you'll be staying for 3 days. In the afternoon you will set off on a 2 hour sunset cruise on the River Zambezi for a chance to see elephants, hippos and crocodiles. Day 4 starts with a tour around the Victoria Falls to view one of the Seven Wonders of the Natural World. The rest of the afternoon you are free to explore before you are picked up from the hotel at 8pm for dinner at the boma, a unique African buffet dinner listening to traditional music. The next day is an early departure for Chobe National Park in Botswana, home to one of the largest concentration of elephants and lions. Lunch is provided at a local restaurant before a cruise on the Chobe River before returning to the hotel. You'll leave very early on a 6 hour road trip to Bulawayo, where you will check into a 3 star hotel for 2 nights. You’ll be given some free time to relax at the hotel and an opportunity to explore the city on your own. Day 7 begins with a 4 hour inner city tour which includes a walk to the City Hall, the National Gallery, Cecil John Rhodes's Business Empire HQ, the public execution tree where the rebellion fighters were being executed during the 1896 uprising. The tour includes a stop at the Makhokhoba Market, the largest and oldest herbal market in Southern Africa. Proceed to King Mzilikazi Memorial Circle to see the production of wonderful handmade crafts and pottery heading to Amakhosi Cultural Center where you can try playing Mbira and Ndowi before heading back to the hotel. Day 8, is a day tour at Matopos National Park, the oldest park in Zimbabwe just outside Bulawayo where you can visit Cecil John Rhodes Grave, view the cave paintings and the National Park to see White Rhino’s. After Matopos, you will head to Phomolo Lodge a private game reserve for lunch before returning to your hotel. You depart for Antelope Park for a 2 nights stay where you can engage in various optional activities that enable you to learn more about the animals that live there. You will then leave for Masvingo for 1 night to where you will check into Norma Jean's, a 3 star lodge. After settling in, you will head to Great Zimbabwe for a guided tour before returning to the hotel. The tour concludes on Day 12 where you will be driven to Harare.