Victoria Falls (town)

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

©Dmitry Pichugin/500px

Overview

A genuine bucket-list destination, Victoria Falls remains one of Africa's most famous tourist towns. Not only does it offer the best views of the iconic falls, but it also has a world-class adventure-tourism scene and wildlife safaris.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Trees in front of Victoria Falls, Matabeleland North, Zimbabwe

    Victoria Falls National Park

    Victoria Falls (town)

    Here on the Zimbabwe side of the falls you're in for a real treat. Some two-thirds of Victoria Falls are located here, including the main falls themselves…

  • Jafuta Heritage Centre

    Jafuta Heritage Centre

    Victoria Falls (town)

    This impressive little museum details the cultural heritage of Zimbabwe's indigenous ethnic groups. There's good background information on the Shona,…

  • Zambezi National Park

    Zambezi National Park

    Victoria Falls (town)

    Just 5km from the town centre is this vastly underrated national park, comprising 40km of Zambezi River frontage and a spread of wildlife-rich mopane …

  • Snake Pit

    Snake Pit

    Victoria Falls (town)

    Black mambas, spitting cobras and puff adders ain't things you want to come across in the wild, so fortunately they're all here to see behind the safety…

  • Stanley and Livingstone Private Game Reserve

    Stanley and Livingstone Private Game Reserve

    Victoria Falls (town)

    Situated 12km from town is this private game reserve covering 4000-hectares. It's home to the Big Five, including the critically endangered black rhino,…

Articles

Latest stories from Victoria Falls (town)

Between a silhouetted rocky cliff and rainforest-clad outcrop is a seething Zambezi; a arching rainbow bills the right of the image, while the Victoria Falls are seen 'smoking' between the two cliffs.

Hiking

The best things to do in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Oct 1, 2019 • 7 min read

