Matobo National Park

Balancing rocks, Matopos, Zimbabwe

Home to some of the most majestic granite scenery in the world, the Matobo National Park is one of the unsung highlights of Zimbabwe. This Unesco World Heritage Site is a stunning and otherworldly landscape of balancing rocks known as kopjes – giant boulders unfeasibly teetering on top of one another. When you see it, it's easy to understand why Matobo is considered the spiritual home of Zimbabwe.

  World's View (Malindidzimu Hill)

    World's View (Malindidzimu Hill)

    Matobo National Park

    One of Zimbabwe's most breathtaking sites, the aptly named World's View takes in epic 360-degree views of the park. The peacefulness up here is immense,…

  Rock Art Caves

    Rock Art Caves

    Matobo National Park

    Dotted around the 425-sq-km Matobo National Park are 3000 officially registered rock-art sites, including one of the best collections in the world of San…

