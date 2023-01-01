World's View (Malindidzimu Hill)

One of Zimbabwe's most breathtaking sites, the aptly named World's View takes in epic 360-degree views of the park. The peacefulness up here is immense, taking on a spiritual quality that makes it clear why it's so sacred to the Ndebele people. It's also the burial spot of Rhodesia's founder, Cecil Rhodes, whose grave sits, somewhat controversially, atop between two boulders.

Downhill from Rhodes' grave is the Shangani River Memorial. Erected in 1904, it pays tribute to Allan Wilson and his soldiers who were wiped out by General Mtjaan and his 30,000 Ndebele warriors when attempting to take over the territory.

The landscape up here is surreal with giant boulders covered in multicoloured lichen, clumps of hair-like grass and rainbow-striped lizards flitting between the rocks, all of which make it feel like another planet.

The entry fee also gains you access to the Pomongwe and Nswatugi rock art caves.