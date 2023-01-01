Natural History Museum

Zimbabwe's largest and best museum makes for an essential visit. Set over three floors, it offers a great overview of the country's natural, anthropological and geological history. Its highlight is its taxidermy display, which includes a monster elephant, shot 160km south from here. There's also an impressive collection of gemstones, showcasing the country's astounding wealth of natural resources. At its centre is a collection of live snakes, including black mambas and cobras.

Its website is worth a browse as it has some fantastic info on archaeological sites in the region. There's also a good book selection for sale.