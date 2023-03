You can learn more about Cardigan Bay's marine life here (in New Quay, 7 miles from Aberaeron) and also join a dolphin-survey boat trip, as researchers collect data on bottlenose dolphins and other local marine mammals. Trips vary in length and price (two hours aboard the Sulaire costs £20; four hours/a full day aboard the Anna Lloyd is £38/65) and dates are posted on the website. Call 01545-560032 to ensure the weather-dependent trips are on.