St Dogmaels Abbey

Built by a reforming Benedictine community from France in 1120 on the site of an already-ancient Celtic monastery, St Dogmaels' active life lasted until 1538, when it fell to Henry VIII's dissolution of the monasteries. Cut off from community and purpose, it declined into the photogenic ruin you see today. The small museum in the coach house tells the abbey's story and includes a cafe and gallery. A vibrant Local Producers Market is held here every Tuesday from 9am to 1pm.