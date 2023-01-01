Carreg Coetan Arthur

Now surrounded by fields and houses, this little dolmen has been here for 5000 years. At first glance it looks like the capstone is securely supported by the four standing stones; closer inspection suggests that some old magic has held it together all these thousands of years, as it's balanced on only two of them. Archaeological investigations have uncovered the remains of cremated bones and urns. It's well signposted down a side road on the town's eastern edge.