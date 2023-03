This lovely, lonely church, 5 miles from Cardigan along winding country lanes leading to sea cliffs, is striking for its simplicity and remoteness. Whitewashed, austere and dwarfed by the its windswept setting, the 13th-century church exudes a mysticism and religious conviction that can only be marvelled at now. It's an evocative landmark (among so many) on the coastal path that winds by.

Services are held here at Christmas, Easter and Sundays in July and August.