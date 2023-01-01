This beautifully maintained Georgian country estate offers a fascinating insight into the life of the Welsh gentry and their staff 200 years ago. The villa itself was designed by John Nash and is one of his most complete early works, featuring curved walls, false windows and ornate cornices. The estate was self-sufficient and remains virtually unchanged in that respect, with staff tending to the fruit, veg and herbs in the walled garden and looking after rare-breed livestock.

You can join the 'Petticoats of Power' guided tour, get involved in the daily tasks of the farm, eat at the riverside cafe, buy some of the estate's produce at the well-stocked farm shop or simply stroll around the ornamental lake and pleasure gardens. Llanerchaeron is 2.5 miles southeast of Aberaeron along the A482.