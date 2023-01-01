Ceredigion Museum

This museum is in the three-storey Coliseum, which opened in 1905 as a theatre, then from 1932 served as a cinema promising 'amusement without vulgarity'. The elegant interior retains its stage, around which are entertaining exhibitions from the museum's collection of 60,000-plus artefacts on Aberystwyth's history – every­thing from old chemist furnishings and hand-knitted woollen knickers to a mini puppet theatre and a replica 1850s cottage. There are temporary exhibitions (some with entry fees), and even yoga from 5.15pm on Thursday (£5).

Aberystwyth's tourist office is in the museum building.