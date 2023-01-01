National Library of Wales

On a hilltop east of town with a sensational view of Cardigan Bay, the National Library is a cultural powerhouse. Founded in 1916, it holds millions of books in many languages – as a copyright library it has copies of every book published in the UK. Among its 25,000 manuscripts are such gems as the 13th-century Black Book of Carmarthen (the oldest existing Welsh text), a text of Chaucer penned by his scribe Adam Pinkhurst and a 1st edition of Paradise Lost.

Other galleries display an ever-stimulating set of changing exhibitions featuring the library's collection and Welsh heritage in general.