Erected between 1277 and 1289, Aberystwyth Castle was captured by Owain Glyndŵr at the start of the 15th century, then retaken by the future Henry V using 'The Messenger' – a two-tonne cannon that unfortunately self-destructed. Slighted by Oliver Cromwell in 1649, the castle retains three partial towers and some outer wall, and offers lovely seaward views along the Llŷn Peninsula to Bardsey Island.

A stone circle planted in the centre of the castle is a relic of a 1915 eisteddfod, while the large war memorial in front of it features a surprisingly raunchy nude.