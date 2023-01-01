Old College

Built around a late-18th-century John Nash structure, this Gothic-revival building flaunts castellated towers, conical spires and flamboyant gargoyles. It was intended as a grand hotel in the mid-19th century, but it was sold to Aberystwyth University's founders before receiving a single guest. It hosts exhibitions and other temporary events, and there are plans to have a museum, restaurant, artists' spaces and other facilities in place for the building's sesquicentennial, in 2022.