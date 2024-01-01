A much-truncated version of the 242m pleasure pier opened in 1865, the Royal Pier, repeatedly shortened by storm damage, lumbers 91m out to sea under the weight of a pub, a nightclub, a billiard parlour and an amusement arcade. As Wales' oldest pleasure pier, it has Grade II heritage listing.
