Completed in 1860, Cardigan's 'modern Gothic' Guildhall is home to community meeting spaces, the Corn Exchange gallery and an eclectic indoor market, selling everything from antiques to local cheeses and steampunk fashions. The field cannon outside, commemorating local losses in the Charge of the Light Brigade in 1854, was actually used at Balaclava.
