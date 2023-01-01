Occupying a bold, semicircular, environmentally friendly building on the edge of town, Oriel y Parc is a winning collaboration between the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and the National Museum Wales. Not only does it function as a tourist office and national-park visitor centre (open slightly longer than the gallery), it houses changing exhibitions from the museum's art collection. The focus is on landscapes, particularly scenes from Pembrokeshire's rich cache of natural beauty.