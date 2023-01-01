Whitesands Bay

This mile-long sandy beach is a popular surfing, swimming and strolling spot. At extremely low tide you can see the wreck of a paddle tugboat that ran aground here in 1882, and the fossil remains of a prehistoric forest. If Whitesands is really busy – and it often is – you can escape the worst of the crowds by walking north along the coastal path for 10 to 15 minutes to the smaller, more secluded beach at Porthmelgan.

Whitesands, 2 miles northwest of St Davids, has lifeguards, toilets and a cafe between May and early September. If you drive, expect to pay an extortionate amount for parking (£5 even for a short stop in winter!). Otherwise, catch the Celtic Coaster bus from the Oriel y Parc centre (summer only) or walk, but you're well advised to ask at the tourist office for directions.