Pembroke Castle

This spectacular and forbidding castle was the home of the earls of Pembroke for over 300 years and the birthplace of Henry VII, the first Tudor king. A fort was established here in 1093 by Arnulph de Montgomery, but most of the present buildings date from the 13th century. It's a great place for both kids and adults to explore – wall walks and passages run from tower to tower, and there are vivid exhibitions detailing the castle's history.

The oldest part of the complex is the sinister, looming keep, dating to 1204. One hundred steps lead to the top, from where there are great views over the town. Next to the keep is the Dungeon Tower, where you can peer into a dank, dark prison cell. Nearby, with access through the Northern Hall, are steps to the creepy Wogan Cavern, a large natural cave that was partially walled in by the Normans and probably used as a store and boathouse.

In the room in which he is believed to have been born, in 1457, a tableau commemorates Henry Tudor (Harri Tudur), who defeated Richard III at the Battle of Bosworth Field in 1485 to become Henry VII.

Free guided tours are offered daily; check the website for times. Falconry displays and costumed re-enactments are held in summer.