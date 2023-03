If your toddler's tolerance for castles and churches is waning, this combination zoo, petting farm, fun fair and amusement park could be the antidote. Once they've tired of the pirate ship, dragon playground and ride-on diggers, there's a large menagerie to explore, including farm animals, meerkats, monkeys, giraffes, zebras and an excellent penguin enclosure. Folly Farm is on the A478, 3 miles north of Saundersfoot.