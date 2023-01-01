Narberth Museum

Housed in a wonderfully atmospheric restored bonded-stores building, this volunteer-staffed and passionately well-maintained museum celebrates the rich history of Narberth and the surrounding area. You can learn about medieval siege warfare and Narberth Castle through models and interactive games; walk historic streets and visit the shops; or listen to Welsh folk stories in the story-telling chair.

There are lots of hands-on activities and dress-ups for children, as well as a well-stocked museum shop with interesting local crafts. It also doubles as Narberth's tourist office, and can help curious expats trace their genealogy.