The section of coast between Porthgain and Fishguard is one of the most remote of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path, sheltering ancient monuments, dramatic cliffs and rocky coves. Rising above everything is the rocky summit of Garn Fawr (213m), topped by ditches and heaped stones that once protected an Iron Age fort. Immediately below is the little cove of Pwll Deri. The sea cliffs here reach 137m and offer expansive views over the sometimes turbulent Irish Sea. Seals, dolphins and sharks can often be seen in the water below.