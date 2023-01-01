On wild and rocky Strumble Head, a lighthouse beams out its signal as high-speed ferries thunder past on their way to Ireland. Jutting into the sea from the so-called 'Pencaer Peninsula', the headland makes a good vantage point for spotting dolphins, seals, sharks and sunfish; below the parking area is an old coast-guard lookout that now serves as a shelter for observing wildlife. It's located 4 miles northwest of Goodwick and the route is well marked.

The Strumble Shuttle (bus 404 between St David's and Newport) stops here.