St Davids Head

This atmospheric heather-wreathed promontory, formed from the oldest rock in Wales, was fortified by the Celts. The jumbled stones and ditch of an Iron Age rampart are still visible, as are rock circles, once the foundations of huts. The tip of the headland is a series of rock and turf ledges, a great place for a picnic or wildlife spotting – in summer you can see gannets diving and choughs soaring. Adding to the ancient ambience, wild ponies can often be seen.

Further along the grassy path an even older structure stands. The simple burial chamber known as Coetan Arthur (Arthur's Quoit) consists of a capstone supported by a rock at one end and dates to about 3500 BC.

The rocky summit of Carn Llidi (181m) rises behind, offering panoramic views that take in Whitesands Bay, Ramsey and Skomer Islands and, on a clear day, the coast of Ireland on the horizon. Look for the remains of two neolithic chambered tombs just below the start of the concrete path leading to the lower of the two rocky outcrops at the very top. Rather than backtrack on the coast path, another route leads down the landward side of Carn Llidi, past Upper Porthmawr Farm, joining the main road to Whitesands just past the caravan park.