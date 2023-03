Bordering the River Teifi just south of Cardigan, the Teifi Marshes Nature Reserve is a haven for kingfishers, owls, otters, badgers and butterflies. You can find out more about the critters that live in the surrounding river, marsh and woodland habitats at this striking glass-walled information centre, which also houses a shop and cafe. There are several short waymarked trails nearby, most of them wheelchair accessible.