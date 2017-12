Lonely Planet's best country to visit in 2018

Lonely Planet writer Mark Johanson travels the length of Chile – from the Patagonian fjords of the south to the Atacama Desert in the north. Presented by GoPro.



For the best trends, destinations, journeys and experiences for the year ahead, check out Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2018.

Host: Mark Johanson| 2017|Best in Travel 2018|