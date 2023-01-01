Excavations beneath St Peter's Basilica have uncovered part of the original church and a necropolis with what is held to be the Tomb of St Peter. In 1942, the bones of an elderly, strongly built man were found here, in a box hidden behind a wall covered by pilgrims’ graffiti.

Visits, by guided tour only and limited to those over 15, must be booked well in advance – check the website for details.

The Vatican has never definitively claimed that the bones belong to St Peter, but in 1968 Pope Paul VI said they had been identified in a way that the Vatican considered 'convincing'. In 2013 Pope Francis publicly displayed the relics for the first time.