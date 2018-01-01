Welcome to Luganville

Luganville is Vanuatu’s 'second city', with a long, languid main road running parallel to the waterfront. Apart from the outlook across the channel to Aore island it's not a particularly attractive town, but with a good range of accommodation, some cool cafes and kava bars, plenty of dive and tour operators and a cheerful market, it's a fun place to hang out or base yourself for trips around Santo.