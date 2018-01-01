Welcome to Ambrym
Ambrym – called the Black Island because of its volcanic soils – has amazing twin volcanoes, Mt Marum and Mt Benbow, which keep volcanologists all over the world on the alert. Climbing one or both is the main attraction here – Ambrym isn't noted for its beaches and with few roads, getting around is mostly by boat or on foot.
Cultural attractions include Vanuatu’s best tree-fern carvings and tamtam, and the Rom dances of northern and western Ambrym. Magic in Vanuatu is strongest on the islands with active volcanoes, and Ambrym is considered the country’s sorcery centre. Sorcerers (man blong majik or man blong posen) are feared and despised. Many ni-Van have seen too many unexplained happenings, and would treat anyone who was found practising black magic severely. Tourists can visit villages that feature traditional magic, but magic for tourists is not considered black.
Ambrym is known for sand drawings, with 180 sand designs, each referring to a specific object, legend, dance or creature.