Door County
With its rocky coastline, picturesque lighthouses, cherry orchards and small 19th-century villages, you have to admit Door County is pretty darn lovely. Honeymooners, families and outdoorsy types all flock in to take advantage of the parkland that blankets the area and the clapboard hamlets packed with winsome cafes, galleries and inns.
The county spreads across a narrow peninsula jutting 75 miles into Lake Michigan. Sturgeon Bay, at the southern end, is the county seat and its only real city; it's home to some decent museums. Running north, the side of the peninsula that borders the lake proper is the more scenic 'quiet side', and home to the communities of Jacksonport and Baileys Harbor. The side that borders Green Bay is more action-oriented, where hamlets like Egg Harbor, Fish Creek, Ephraim and Sister Bay welcome travelers. Summer is prime time. Only about half the businesses stay open from November to April.
See
Cave Point County Park
As you watch waves explode into the caves beneath the shoreline cliffs here, you're likely to agree, nature is pretty amazing. There are great photo…
See
Newport State Park
Newport is one of Door County's quietest parks, tucked away at the peninsula's northern fringe. It has a beautiful beach, 30 miles of hiking trails (about…
See
Whitefish Dunes State Park
Whitefish Dunes is popular with families thanks to its sandy, mile-long beach fringed with tall, grassy sand dunes. Swimming and hiking are the main…
See
Door County Maritime Museum
Located on the waterfront in Sturgeon Bay, this maritime museum explores the region's long shipping and fishing history and makes for an educational rainy…
See
Peninsula State Park
This park is Door County's largest, with bluff-side hiking and biking trails and Nicolet Beach for swimming, kayaking and sailing (equipment rentals…
