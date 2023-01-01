National Museum of the American Indian

Ensconced in an architecturally notable building clad in honey-colored limestone, this museum offers cultural artifacts, videos and audio recordings related to the indigenous people of the Americas. Sadly, navigation of the exhibits is confusing on both a curatorial and physical level. The focus on didactic panels at the expense of interpretative labels for artifacts is also problematic. The 'Our Universes' gallery (on Level 4) about Native American beliefs and creation stories is one of the more interesting exhibits.

The museum offers storytelling, percussion workshops and lots of other family programming. The ground-floor Mitsitam Native Foods Cafe is one of the Mall's most popular dining options.