Oddly situated in a triangular plaza between drab federal buildings and busy roadways, this subtle memorial opened in late 2014. It's dedicated to the more than four million US soldiers who have returned home with life-changing disabilities. It features a still, star-shaped fountain, glass-etched walls and benches for contemplation.
American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial
Washington, DC
Since 1800, this is where the legislative branch of American government (ie Congress) has met to write the country's laws.
