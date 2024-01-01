The red-granite memorial honors the men who died aboard the sinking ship. It was paid for by a group of women (hence the name) who wanted to commemorate the heroes who stood aside to let women and children go first in the lifeboats. The statue's outstretched arms look a lot like Kate Winslet's pose in the 1997 film Titanic, but the sculptor carved it in 1931.
Women's Titanic Memorial
Washington, DC
