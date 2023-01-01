Although only a stone’s throw from the National Mall, for tourists, East Potomac Park may as well be in Siberia. The pleasant, green, cherry-blossom-lined expanse is a lovely spot for walking, fishing and general gamboling. Cyclists flock to the scenic 5-mile loop that Ohio Dr makes as it zips around the park's circumference. The East Potomac Park golf course lies at the center.

The park sits on a finger of land that extends southward from the Tidal Basin into the Potomac River. On foot, you can access it by following trails that lead from the Thomas Jefferson Memorial under the bridges. If you drive out this way, you can park on the shoulder of Ohio Dr.