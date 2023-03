Straddling technology, art and science, this 15,000-sq-ft, three-level state-of-the-art digital gallery mesmerizes with large-scale, interactive, multi-sensory installations of light and sound. Exhibits change several times a year, with past themes including fall leaves, cherry blossoms and abstract landscapes. Kids love it and, with a bar that stays open after work hours, adults do too. It's one of the coolest, most creative museums in DC.