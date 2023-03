The park honors Benjamin Banneker (1731–1806), a self-taught African American astronomer, mathematician and one of the original surveyors of the 10-sq-mile plot that would define the District. It's basically some benches around a concrete fountain on a rise overlooking the Wharf area below. Improvements are coming, as the city is building a pedestrian path between the Mall and waterfront that will go through the park and provide new landscaping.