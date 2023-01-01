Hirshhorn Museum

The Smithsonian’s cylindrical art museum shows works from modernism’s early days to today's most cutting-edge practitioners. Exhibitions of works drawn from the museum's extensive collection are offered alongside curated shows of work by prominent contemporary artists. Visitors can relax in the 3rd-floor sitting area, which has couches, floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony offering Mall views. A lobby redesign by Japanese artist Hiroshi Sugimoto opened in 2018, and includes Dolcezza at the Hirshhorn, a gelato and coffee bar.

There are free 45-minute guided tours at 12:30pm and 3:30pm daily.