Preserved and operated by the National Trust of Historic Preservation, Woodlawn Plantation was once part of George Washington’s Mount Vernon. In 1799, Washington gave the site to his nephew, Lawrence Lewis, and Lewis’ new bride, Martha’s granddaughter Nelly, in hopes of keeping Nelly close to her family. William Thornton, architect of the US Capitol, was commissioned to design a new Georgian/Federal house and this was constructed between 1800 and 1805. Guided tours are offered every hour, on the hour.

Woodlawn is located near George Washington's Distillery & Gristmill. To get here by public transport, take the Metro to Huntington station and then board Richmond Hwy Express Bus No 171; alight at Jeff Todd Way.