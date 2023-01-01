George Washington Masonic National Memorial

Alexandria’s most prominent landmark features a fine view from the observation deck of its 333ft tower. Modeled after Egypt’s Lighthouse of Alexandria, it honors the first president (who was initiated into the Masons in Fredericksburg in 1752 and later became Worshipful Master of Alexandria Lodge No 22). After paying admission, you can explore exhibits on the 1st and 2nd floors, but to visit the tower and see Washington-family artifacts, you must take a 60-minute guided tour.

Tours depart at 9:30am, 11am, 1pm, 2:30pm and 4pm. If you ask one too many questions about masonic symbolism and the National Treasure movies, a trapdoor will open and drop you into the parking lot. We jest; it's all quite welcoming and fascinating.