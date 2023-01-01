Gadsby’s Tavern Museum

Once a real tavern (operated by John Gadsby from 1796 to 1808), this building now houses a museum demonstrating the prominent role of the tavern in Alexandria during the 18th century. As the center of local political, business and social life, it was frequented by anybody who was anybody, including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and the Marquis de Lafayette. Take a self-guided tour or join a guided tour at quarter to and quarter past the hour.

The rooms are restored to their 18th-century appearance, but are sparsely furnished.