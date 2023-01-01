Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum

In 1792 Edward Stabler opened up his apothecary (pharmacy) – a family business that would operate until 1933, when the Depression forced its doors to close. Unused and untouched since that time, it's now a museum. Shelves on two floors are lined with 900 beautiful hand-blown apothecary bottles storing remedies and potions. Harry Potter fans will adore the atmospheric upstairs preparation room, which resembles Professor Snape's potions room at Hogwarts – it even has jars of 'dragon's blood', hemlock and mandrake root