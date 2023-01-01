If you have time for just one historic house tour in Alexandria, make it this one. The house dates from 1753 when merchant and city founder, John Carlyle, built the most lavish mansion in town (which in those days was little more than log cabins and muddy lanes). The Georgian Palladian–style house is decorated with paintings, historic relics and period furnishings that help bring the past to life. Visits are by one-hour guided tour.

Free tours are given on the hour and half hour. Take the trolley from King St station.