Alexandria Archaeology Museum

Alexandria is known for its landmark archaeological protection code – one of the first in the US – which encourages local archaeologists and developers to work together to preserve the past. This small museum on the 3rd floor of the Torpedo Factory houses a laboratory where archaeologists clean up and catalog the artifacts they have unearthed at local digs. First-hand observation of the work, excavation exhibits and hands-on discovery kits allow visitors to witness and participate in the reconstruction of history.

Take the trolley from King St station.