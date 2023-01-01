Alexandria Black History Museum

Paintings, photographs, books and other memorabilia documenting the African American experience in Alexandria, one of the nation’s major slave ports, are on display at this small resource center (enter from Wythe St). Pick up a brochure for self-guided walking tours of important African American history sites in Alexandria. In the next-door annex, the Watson Reading Room has a wealth of books and documents on African American topics.

Operated by the museum, the African American Heritage Park is worth a stop to see headstones from a 19th-century African American cemetery. The park is about a half mile southeast of the King St Metro. From the station, take Reinekers Lane south, go left on Duke St, then right on Holland Lane.