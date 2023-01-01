George Washington's Distillery & Gristmill

George Washington is America's most renowned general and statesman, but not many know that he was also a savvy businessman. The distillery and gristmill that were on these sites were successful money-making ventures for Washington. The gristmill produced flour and cornmeal and the distillery was one of the largest in the country. The buildings here have been reconstructed, but are operational. Visitors can purchase spirits produced here in the on-site gift shop. Located 3 miles west of Mount Vernon.