Contrabands & Freedmen Cemetery

During the Civil War, the Union-controlled southern city of Alexandria, VA, became a safe haven for formerly enslaved African Americans. Though they had been freed from bondage, their lives were difficult, with disease and death rampant in their shantytown homes. Some 1800 contrabands (as freed slaves were called) and freedmen were buried at this cemetery on Alexandria’s southern edge. A memorial park was developed on the site, including the sculpture, The Path of Thorns and Roses, symbolizing the freedom struggle.

The cemetery is about 1.5 miles southeast of the King St Metro station. From the station, take Reinekers Lane south, go left on Duke St, then right on S Washington St.