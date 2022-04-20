The extraordinary 45-acre Shelburne Museum, nine miles south of Burlington, showcases 100,000 priceless artifacts, from America and abroad.
Northern Vermont
Northern Vermont is home to the state's largest city, Burlington, and the state capital, Montpelier. Even so, this area still has all the rural charms found elsewhere in the Green Mountain State. Even within Burlington, cafe-lined streets coexist with scenic paths along Lake Champlain and the Winooski River. Further north, the pastoral Northeast Kingdom offers a full range of outdoor activities, from skiing to biking, in the heart of the mountains.
Explore Northern Vermont
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Northern Vermont.
