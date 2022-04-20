As you step inside the historic artillery shed, with its enormous windows, sweeping desert views and sun-dappled aluminum boxes, the Marfa hoopla suddenly…
West Texas
Welcome to the land of wide-open spaces. Along I-10 there's not much to look at – just scrub brush and lots of sky – but dip below the interstate and you'll encounter vistas every bit as captivating as they are endless. Sometimes the rugged terrain looks like the backdrop in an old Western movie; then it suddenly turns into an alien landscape, with huge rock formations erupting out of the desert.
But what is there to do? Plenty. Exploring an enormous national park that's nearly the size of Rhode Island. Stopping in small towns that will surprise you with minimalist art, planet-watching parties or fascinating ghost-town ruins. Checking out the latest microbreweries in a reenergized El Paso. Chatting with friendly locals whenever the mood strikes you. And letting the delicious slowness of West Texas get thoroughly under your skin.
- Chinati Foundation Museum
- El Paso Museum of Art
This thoroughly enjoyable small-scale museum is housed in a former Greyhound station. Its pride and joy is a 13th-century Byzantine Madonna and Child, but…
- Big Bend National Park
This national park is almost the size of Rhode Island: when you’re traversing Big Bend’s 1252 sq miles, you come to appreciate what ‘big’ really means. It…
- SSeminole Canyon State Park & Historic Site
The best art galleries in south central Texas are right here along the Rio Grande, and their works have been on view for at least 4000 years. This state…
- Ysleta Mission
Home to Texas’ oldest continually active congregation, tracing back to 1680, Ysleta Mission was established for Spanish refugees and Tigua people fleeing…
- GGuadalupe Mountains National Park
Few Texans seem to know about Guadalupe Mountains, but this remote desert enclave is a true Texas high spot, literally as well as figuratively. At 8749ft,…
- BBig Bend Ranch State Park
At 486 sq miles, this massive park is more than 11 times bigger than Texas’ next largest state park (Franklin Mountains in El Paso). Taking up almost all…
- FFossil Discovery Exhibit
As you look out at the desert from the pavilion that houses this recent addition to the park, it's hard to imagine that a shallow sea once covered much of…
- FFranklin Mountains State Park
The largest urban park in the US, at over 24,000 acres, offers a quick escape from the city to the home of ringtail cats, coyotes and countless other…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout West Texas.
