Many Panhandle locals say the best views of Palo Duro Canyon aren't in the park itself but along TX 207 between Claude and Silverton in the south. This quiet 48-mile stretch enters the canyon lands about 13 miles south of Claude (where the 1963 Paul Newman classic Hud was filmed). Some of the most dramatic scenery is at the crossings of the Prairie Dog Town Fork of the Red River and Tule Creek. From Silverton both Turkey and Caprock Canyons are short drives.

There are turnouts where you can savor the view, the only sounds being the wind.